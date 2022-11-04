We Are the Village Inc. hosts Grand Gala Night

Recently, We Are The Village Inc. (WETV) hosted its first Grand Gala Night to bring awareness about autism to residents of Northwest Indiana. The occasion was the brainchild of WETV founder Jaunesia Davis, 28, who has a son with autism.

“The Grand Gala was created to celebrate and empower children with autism and their families,” said Davis. “We need them to know that this is their superpower. I started this organization for my son and to provide more resources for the families in my city who have children with autism or other developmental disabilities.”

The evening included networking, a live auction, entertainment by Lowry’s Diva Dance Team and presentations from guest speakers.

Inspirational messages were delivered by Christina Hopson, Founder & CEO of Au-Some Kidz Rock; Dana Teasley, Vice President, General Chair, and Chief Financial Officer of the GEO Foundation and Amanda Passmore, PhD., Early Childhood Special Education Researcher at Purdue Northwest University. Each shared personal experiences and perspectives on the importance of autism resources in place and the need for continued research.

Hopson is the mother of two sons with autism and created the organization Au-Some Kidz Rock as a platform to raise awareness.

“I was honored to be speak at tonight’s gala,” said Hopson. “As parents of autistic children, Jaunesia and I have similar journeys and can lean on one another for love and support.”

Teasley expressed her support of WETV’s mission and continues to help raise awareness.

“I have been able to take what we learned from my son and give back to other families to help them on their journey just like Jaunesia did for her son,” said Teasley.

We Are The Village continues to accept donations. For more information or to make a contribution, visit www.wearethevillage.com.

Located at 4030 W. 5th Ave. (inside of the Gary Middle College facility), We Are the Village Inc. offers daycare and early learning with special services for students with special needs. For more information about We Are the Village Inc., visit www.wearethevillageinc.com, Facebook, or call (219) 777-8170.