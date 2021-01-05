Virtual Chamber Luncheon with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly General Membership Meeting/Luncheon on Monday, January 11, 2021 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The public is invited to watch this virtual presentation of the Honorable Jerome A. Prince as he gives an overview of issues the city of Gary has faced during the pandemic and shares his vision for 2021 for the city of Gary, northwest Indiana and the entire business community.

For those members who RSVP, the Zoom meeting invite will be sent so you can join in the meeting for viewing. To RSVP call the Chamber office at (219) 885-7407 or email Chuck Hughes at chughes@garychamber.com or Jan Bowden at jbowden@garychamber.com.

Call the Gary Chamber of Commerce office for details about luncheon sponsorships or memberships at (219) 885-7407.