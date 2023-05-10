Urban League of NWI to Host Annual Scholastic Achievement Luncheon – May 10

Students representing Lake, LaPorte, and Porter counties will be awarded scholarships in various amounts

On May 10, 2023, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana will host its Annual Scholastic Achievement Luncheon at The Chateau Banquet Hall (530 W. 61st, Ave., Merrillville, IN.) at 11:30 a.m. Young people from all over Northwest Indiana who have been working hard to achieve their academic goals will be rewarded more than $65,000 collectively in scholarship monies that will help them cover the ever-mounting costs of post-secondary education. Each year, the team at the Urban League is excited about acknowledging the accomplishments of area youth while helping them fund their secondary education goals.

“The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is proud to be at the forefront of improving the educational landscape for students in as many ways as we can,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “We are excited to welcome every scholar to this celebration while reminding them of the many supportive resources available to them thanks to the generous support of sponsors and donors.”

NIPSCO is the luncheon sponsor, and Alexius Barber, Public Affairs & Economic Development Manager, will deliver remarks.

Students from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties applied online by submitting an essay, transcript and letters of recommendation. A team of Urban League staff members and community leaders reviewed all applications to arrive at a final decision on the winners. Additionally, a group of returning adult students age 25 and older who previously attended school and wish to return to complete their degree program will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Allen-MCloud recalls how past scholarship recipients often contact the Urban League emphasizing the critical difference the funds made in their educational journeys.

“Many of those who have already won scholarships speak of the help it provided,” added Allen McCloud. “We are well aware of the financial challenges students in the region face and take pride in playing a significant role in providing assistance. It’s one of the main reasons we exist.”

