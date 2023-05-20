Urban League of NWI hosts annual Scholastic Achievement Luncheon

Photo caption: Guthrie Family scholarship winners

On May 10, 2023, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana hosted its Annual Scholastic Achievement Luncheon at The Chateau Banquet Hall (530 W. 61st Ave., Merrillville, IN.) Young people from all over Northwest Indiana who have been working hard to achieve their academic goals were rewarded more than $65,000 collectively in scholarship monies that will help them cover the ever-mounting costs of post-secondary education.

Each year, the team at the Urban League is excited about acknowledging the accomplishments of area youth while helping them fund their secondary education goals.

“This room is filled with love and support for students who will soon be off to college and pursuing their dreams,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “Thanks to the generous support of sponsors and donors, they have monetary support and the assurance that we are indeed rooting for their success.”

NIPSCO served as the luncheon sponsor with Alexius Barber, Public Affairs & Economic Development Manager delivering congratulatory remarks. Representatives from families and organizations that established scholarships were in attendance and offered congratulations to the scholarship recipients.

Students from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties applied online by submitting an essay, transcript and letters of recommendation. A team of Urban League staff members and community leaders reviewed all applications to arrive at a final decision on the winners. Additionally, a group of returning adult students age 25 and older who previously attended school and wish to return to complete their degree program were awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Allen-McCloud shared her excitement about the amount of support students continue to receive from stakeholders who recognize the positive impact that the Urban League has on youth in Northwest Indiana

“I get emotional every time I think about how the support from our business community, families and other organizations continues to grow in support of our youth,” added Allen-McCloud. “We are well aware of the financial challenges students in the region face and take pride in playing a significant role in providing assistance. It’s one of the main reasons we exist.”

A list of scholarship recipients and photos can be found online. The scholarship luncheon is also available for viewing on the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s Facebook page.