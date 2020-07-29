Urban League of Northwest Indiana to mark 75th Anniversary with Radiothon Fundraiser

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is marking its 75th Anniversary by hosting a Radiothon Fundraiser on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at its headquarters located at 3101 Broadway in Gary, Indiana. Local Gary radio station WLTH 1370 AM/92.7 FM will facilitate the live broadcast.

“Providing assistance to the communities we serve for 75 years is a significant milestone,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “We want to continue to impact countless lives through these services, so financial support is critical to our operations.”

Organizers are asking that donors consider giving $75 for 75 years. Supporters can stop by the Urban League office (3101 Broadway in Gary) with their donations during the broadcast, call 219-887-9621, mail or donate online at www.ulofnwi.org. The fundraiser will continue through September 7, 2020.

Dr. Beverly Lewis-Burton is serving as the chairperson for the Radiothon planning committee.

“The excitement is already building for our 75th Anniversary Radiothon fundraiser,” said Lewis-Burton. “The Urban League movement is alive and well in Northwest Indiana, and we want to build on this legacy another 75 years and beyond.”

The Urban League of NWI serves communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in the primary areas of education, economic empowerment, health and wellness. Additionally, the organization supports civic leadership, civil rights and social justice.

For information about the Urban League of NWI, call 219-887-9621 or visit www.ulofnwi.org. Event updates will also be posted on the Urban League of NWI’s Facebook page.