UChicago Stand Together program announced

New initiative helps students along the path to college

The University of Chicago announced this week the launch of UChicago Stand Together, an initiative to help increase educational access and career success for students from historically underrepresented communities.

The initiative offers specialized help for students from Chicago Public Schools and area charter schools who will now navigate the college search and application process virtually, plus support to community-based organizations with expertise in assisting students on the path to college.

Expert help with the college admissions process

One component of UChicago Stand Together, an expansion of UChicago Promise, builds on the University’s work to help Chicago students gain admission to, pay for, and thrive in college.

“Our goal is to help neighborhood kids in Chicago get to college, whether that’s the University of Chicago or another school,” said Veronica Hauad, UChicago Deputy Director of Admissions, during an interview regarding the new initiative with host Cliff Kelly on WVON’s America’s Heroes Group show.