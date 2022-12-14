UChicago Medicine receives ‘Center of Excellence’ designation from Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation

The University of Chicago Medicine has been recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation for its work caring for patients with Autosomal Dominant PKD (ADPKD), a life-threatening genetic disease that is a leading cause of kidney failure.

The South Side health system is one of only 28 organizations across the country to earn the foundation’s top designation. PKD Centers of Excellence are selected after an extensive review process. Only those with patient-focused, comprehensive care – coordinated and supported by a patient navigation team – are selected.

Led by renowned nephrologist Arlene Chapman, MD, UChicago Medicine’s PKD treatment program is a national and international referral clinic for both adult and pediatric patients with ADPKD.

The physician team is supported by a dietitian, a genetic counselor, nurses, medical assistants and a social worker. Patients also have access to clinical trials and referrals. The kidney specialists work closely with radiologists, surgeons, and pain specialists.

ADPKD is a painful hereditary condition that causes fluid-filled cysts to develop in – and enlarge – the kidneys. The disorder is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure. More than half of patients diagnosed with ADPKD develop kidney failure by age 50 and require dialysis or an organ transplant.

“Creating a brighter future for the PKD community has always been our goal, which we can achieve through strong partnerships with organizations like UChicago Medicine who are doing the incredible work of bringing a patient-centered approach to ADPKD care,” said Chris Rusconi, PhD, Interim Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Research Officer of the PKD Foundation. “Together we will ensure better patient outcomes as we move closer to our vision of ending PKD.”

This article originally appeared on UChicagoMedicine.