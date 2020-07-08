UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial forms Community Advisory Council

Announcement creates formal process to ensure community input informs UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial’s care and outreach

The University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial recently announced the creation of its first community advisory council (CAC). The CAC will seek community input on health issues of importance to its primary service area and surrounding communities. This council will facilitate discussion that will influence future decisions regarding community benefit for Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey and Ingalls’ ambulatory locations.

The application for the CAC was publically circulated among community groups and local media, resulting in 22 applications from community stakeholders across Chicago’s Southland. Following a rigorous review process, Ingalls leadership selected 15 council members to serve on this CAC.

“We know our communities’ interests and concerns span many issues and needs, and we wanted our advisory council to have the expertise and varied perspectives to help us respond to those needs,” said Brenda Battle, Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President, Urban Health Initiative at UChicago Medicine.

The council was expected to begin meeting on June 23, 2020. At the first meeting, the group started to determine its official processes. In the months following, the group’s responsibilities will include providing input and advice to Ingalls Memorial leadership regarding priority health and social determinant challenges.

“Forming a community advisory council is a fantastic first step to being better informed about the communities we serve,” said Brian Sinotte, President, CHHD and UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial. “This council will lead us in making proactive decisions to provide more opportunities for our patients and community to receive high-quality healthcare.”

Paul Donohue, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Relations at the Ingalls Development Foundation, will serve as a leader on the council on behalf of the hospital. “Our work in philanthropy — connecting donors with opportunities to transform community health —will benefit tremendously by meaningful dialogue with our community advisory council regarding our philanthropic impact in the community,” Donohue said.