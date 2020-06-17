Tying the Knot

For corporate lawyer Michele Coleman Mayes (1949 – ), her wedding day was lumped in with her graduation day in 1974: “He ended up then graduating from the University of Alabama at the same time that I graduated from law school [University of Michigan Law School]. We decided to get married on the same day that I graduated from law school… I didn’t want any ceremony, quite frankly, but it was in my mom’s house, my mom’s small little house. And I invited all my friends from Michigan–white, black, green–it didn’t matter. And they all converged on my mom’s little house… And it worked.”[7]

Valerie Richardson Jackson’s (1949 – ) marriage to former Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson in 1977 was a small, very private affair: “Maynard was running for re-election and he didn’t want politics to become any part of our relationship. So we basically kept our relationship very discreet… nobody expected it and it was only planned a few months ahead of the date. We got married in Richmond, Virginia, at my brother’s home. Once again, only the very immediate family, siblings, and a few cousins, uncles …were in attendance.”[8]

For public health consultant Dr. Arese Carrington (1958- ), who married former U.S. ambassador to Senegal and Nigeria Walter Carrington, the ceremony was not as important as the long view of what will sustain a long marriage: “My mother would always say that marriage is not a sprint, you know; it’s like a marathon… and I came up with this acronym of the importance of the different things you have to bear in mind–the foundation of a marriage–and I call it CUTLER, C-U-T-L-E-R; and the first thing my mother used to say is communication–you need to communicate with your spouse, and I found that’s very important. And then U is for unity. You need to be united, so it’s like when you marry, you become one; and marriage is that union… And then T is for trust. You have to trust somebody who you decide to marry and who you may have kids with, and who sometimes your life depends on that person; so that’s very important. And then you have L, which is for love. Love is the most important weapon there is. Love knows no boundaries, love conquers everything. And then the E is for endurance. Like my mother has always said: it’s not a sprint; when you go in there, you should go in there for the long haul… you have the R, which is respect. You have to respect each other; don’t talk down on each other. So, that’s my acronym, so I always go through it—CUTLER.”[9]