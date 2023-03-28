Two players split $1.1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot

Not one, but two lucky players hit all five numbers in the midday Lucky Day Lotto draw on Sunday – each winning over a half a million dollars.

The winning numbers in the March 26 midday Lucky Day Lotto draw were 1-5-21-25-41. The winning tickets earned each player a $550,000 jackpot prize.

Both of the tickets were purchased in northern Illinois. One was purchased at Woodman’s Food Market in Lakemoor, located at 27555 Illinois Route 120. The other was bought at Kinney Pump House, 502 Center Street in Durand.

For selling the winning tickets, both retailers will receive a bonus of $5,500 each, one percent of the prize amount.

This is the fourth Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in March and the second jackpot to be split by two winners this month. In total, more than 26,000 winning tickets were sold in Sunday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Like all Illinois Lottery winners, winning ticket holders have one year from the date of their draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.