CLIMATE CHANGE ALERT: TUVALU IS SINKING

Tuvalu is a tiny Polynesian island nation located midway between Hawaii and Australia. Home to just 11,000 people, it is just 10 square miles. It is smaller today than it was a decade ago. Thanks to world climate change, Tuvalu is sinking, and the evidence is everywhere.

I’d never heard to Tuvalu until I attended COP15, the Copenhagen climate change conference, in 2010. It was an intense experience, partly because white climate change progressives were prepared to disrespect President Obama for not taking an extreme enough position on climate change. It was also intense because many small countries, like Tuvalu, did not have the opportunity to address the assembled delegates. Instead, they had to clamor for attention through booths and flyers in an area outside the main assembly.

Tuvalu is sinking, a man said, grabbing my elbow to get my attention. He is angry, anxious for attention. He de- scribes how beautiful his island once was and how he has seen the destruction from the rising ocean, partly a function of climate change. We talk for more than a few minutes, and we meet for tea before the conference is over. He asks, repeatedly, why the United States won’t do more to stop the destruction of the planet. I have no answers.