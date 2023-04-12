TSA to host hiring event for Chicago airports

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) or Security Support Assistant (SSA) at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).

The event takes place Tuesday, April 18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Wednesday, April 19 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Hilton Rosemont-Chicago O’Hare, 5550 North River Road, Rosemont, IL 60018. Click here to register.

Attendees will receive information about TSO and SSA positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process. The event includes a presentation about the TSO and SSA roles, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers. Participants will be able to complete all or part of these processes, which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans, 401k coverage and more.

Starting pay at ORD and MDW is $19.66 per hour. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000 to eligible new hires – $1,000 after onboarding and an additional $1,000 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through Sept. 30, 2023.

Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification.

TSA seeks those who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems. For more information, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/events/04-18/chicago-tso-recruiting-event.

The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation’s transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses an intelligence-based approach and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security. For more information about TSA, please visit our website at tsa.gov.