Try your luck at tonight’s $16.1 million jackpot

It’s time to try your luck tonight to win a whopping $16.1 million from the Illinois Lottery.

The Lotto jackpot continues to swell, and not only is tonight’s jackpot the largest Lotto prize on offer this year – it’s the largest Lotto jackpot on offer in almost three years. The amount is close to surpassing the last record-making Lotto jackpot won in June 2020 of $16.5 million.

While a couple of $1 million prizes have been claimed by lucky winners in Romeoville and Oak Forest earlier this month, the jackpot is still up for grabs.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the current jackpot is at $16.1 million for the next drawing tonight, Thursday, May 25.

Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

About the Illinois Lottery:Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

