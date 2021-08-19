‘Truth Be Told’ is engaging television with a great Black cast

As the episodes unfold, more and more “peeling of the orange” is needed by Poppy, which puts her, her family and those around her in great peril. But she is determined to figure out just who committed the murders. This NAACP Image Award-winning series is worth a look.

Season Two begins August 20, on Apple TV +. For more info, visit [www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/] and search for Truth Be Told.

“Confetti” is a new film starring Zhu Zhu, Helen Slater, Harmonie He, Li Yanan, George Christopher and Amy Irving that asks the question: How far would a mother go to reverse her child’s fate? Based on writer/director Ann Hu’s story, that’s the question facing Lan (Zhu Zhu), who travels with her 9-year-old daughter Meimei (Harmonie He) from their small town in China to New York City.

Inflicted with a learning disability, Meimei is considered a strange and dumb girl, an outcast in her school and community. What no one recognizes, however, is that she possesses a gift waiting to be unlocked. The world seen through her eyes is unique and filled with magic. When her mother learns that Meimei suffers from dyslexia, as do 1 in 10 people worldwide, she will stop at nothing to help her, including leaving her life in China behind and venturing alone with Meimei to New York City, braving a place she knows nothing about and speaking not a word of English.

Their pursuit of the impossible is a rollercoaster, impacted by the numerous people who come into their lives and affect their journey along the way, including Helen (Amy Irving), a wheelchair user, an outspoken writer who reluctantly takes them in. Navigating schools for a recent immigrant requiring learning accommodations presents unique challenges, and ultimately Lan’s low-wage factory job and visiting immigrant status endangers Meimei’s acceptance at a special school. What Lan and Meimei discover is that in a world where people are judged and often not seen, their courage to believe in themselves against all odds will eventually lead them to people who do see them for who they truly are.