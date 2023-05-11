True Star celebrates 19 years of connecting young creators with fundraiser event at Gallery Guichard on May 11th

True Star, the award-winning youth media company that provides training and job opportunities for young creators of color from disadvantaged communities, is proud to announce its 19th-anniversary fundraiser party on Thursday, May 11th, from 6 to 9 pm at the Gallery Guichard on the south side of Chicago.

The event will feature food, cocktails, entertainment, and a live production by True Star students, showcasing their talents and creativity. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take in a fireside chat with industry giants, Louis Carr, President of Sales, BET 2023 Inductee Advertising Hall of Fame and Danielle Austen CEO, Fluent360, CAF Ad Women of the Year as they share their experiences and why it’s so important to create pathways for young black and brown creators.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 19 years of empowering young creators and providing them with the resources they need to succeed in their careers and in life,” said DeAnna McLeary-Sherman, co-founder of True Star. “True Star can be the answer to some of the issues we see with teenagers in Chicago, our programs tap into their interest in digital content, provides training to develop these already instinctive skills, jobs to apply the skills, along with mentorship and a village that cares for them. The fundraiser is an opportunity for us to showcase the incredible talent of our students and raise funds to support our mission.”

All ticket proceeds will go towards providing training and job opportunities for young creators of color from disadvantaged communities. By attending the event, guests can make a difference and help support True Star’s ongoing efforts to create a more equitable media and content production landscape.

Tickets are available now at TrueStarmedia.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate 19 years of connecting young creators and supporting the next generation of young media professionals of color.

About True Star:

True Star is an award-winning youth media company based in Chicago, dedicated to providing training and job opportunities for young creators of color from disadvantaged communities. Since its founding in 2004, True Star has trained and employed nearly 15,000 young people from the south and west sides, helping them develop skills in media production, journalism, and marketing. For more information, visit TrueStarmedia.org.