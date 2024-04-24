Travail With Us hosts two impactful Sickle Cell Awareness Events 

Alfreida Robins’ deep affection for family and community birthed the creation of a thriving business and several charitable endeavors, specifically raising awareness for Sickle Cell disease. Following the tragic loss of her younger brother and cousin to complications from Sickle Cell, Robins, Founder and CEO of Travail with Us, created two inaugural events shedding light on this disease that plagues the Black community.

“I wanted to do something to honor my brother and cousin while helping others to understand the challenges of Sickle Cell,” said Robins. “It was also a way for me to turn my pain into purpose.”

The events included a Sickle Cell Awareness Walk and picnic hosted at Hidden Lake Park in Merrillville on April 17th. Participants from the community, Travail with Us employees, clients and supporters walked the perimeter of the park twice and then gathered for a balloon release in memory of those who lost their livers due to complications from Sickle Cell disease. Participants then enjoyed an afternoon of food, music and fellowship, while medical professionals offered information and resources.

The following day, a Sickle Cell Gala was held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville. A total of six young people were recognized for their resilience as they continue to battle the many challenges that come with Sickle Cell disease.

Among the honorees was Eric Boone, Jr., who offered words of encouragement to his fellow Sickle Cell Warriors. “Keep going. You got this. God’s got you all.”

He and his family offered heartfelt testimonies of what they have and continue to endure. Specifically, Pastor Eric Boone, Sr. and wife Tereka Boone shared insights into the daily challenges they face as parents of a child who consistently experiences pain.

“I pray that God continues to cover every child, every person around this country that’s dealing with Sickle Cell,” said Pastor Boone. “I have faith that God is about to send a cure, and we will see them grow into grown people who will impact this world.”

Dr. Janet Seabrook, CEO of Community HealthNet Health Centers and City of Gary Health Commissions, served as the Guest Speaker for the occasion. She expounded on the advances being made in research for a cure and identified symptoms associated with the illness. Seabrook also emphasized the availability of resources for Sickle Cell patients in Gary highlighting the ITAC’s Outreach Clinic, held monthly at the flagship location of Community HealthNet at 1021 W. 5th Avenue.

Robins concluded the gala with her own testimony while presenting each Sickle Cell warrior with a trophy and a monetary token of love. The event held particular significance for Robins as it took place on her late brother Alonzo’s birthday. Robins spoke of the unwavering dedication she witnessed in her mother and aunt as they cared for her brother and cousin, navigating the challenges brought on by Sickle Cell disease.

As the Sickle Warriors stepped forward to receive their awards, Robins offered each awardee words of encouragement and characterized them as “beacons of hope.”

“This is the beginning of a new start everyone,” she said. “Together, let us strive for a future where every child and individual battling this illness finds comfort and strength, knowing that God’s grace will guide us toward a cure and brighter days ahead.”

For more information, follow Travail With Us on Facebook or call 219-777-0279.