Traffic shift scheduled on northbound I-57 at Tri-State Tollway (I-294) to provide work zone for ongoing construction

Overnight ramp closures, detours needed to complete traffic shift for ongoing I-57 bridge widening work over the CSX Railroad

An Illinois Tollway traffic shift has been scheduled next week on I-57 between 147th Street and the CSX Railroad for ongoing bridge work, as part of work to complete the Tri-State Tollway (I-294)/I-57 Interchange Project. In addition, overnight closures and detours on two ramps connecting I-294 to northbound I-57 will be needed.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers to changes in traffic patterns and construction. Up-to-date information regarding closures will be available in the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

During the week of July 10, on northbound I-57 two nights of lane closures beginning at 8 p.m. will be needed to shift traffic to the left to accommodate a work zone on the right. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. each morning in advance of morning rush hour.

To accommodate the lane closures, the two ramps carrying I-294 to northbound I-57 are scheduled to close with posted detours between midnight and 5 a.m. the following morning. In addition, the ramp carrying 147th Street to northbound I-57 will also close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning. No detour will be posted for this ramp.

Detours are as follows:

Traffic on southbound I-294 will be routed through the interchange at I-57 to 159th Street to access northbound I-57.

Traffic on northbound I-294 traveling to northbound I-57 will be routed to 127th Street to access northbound I-57.