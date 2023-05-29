Traffic shift rescheduled on northbound I-57 at Tri-State Tollway (I-294) to provide work zone for ongoing construction

Overnight ramp closures, detours needed to complete traffic shift for ongoing I-57 bridge widening work over the CSX Railroad

An Illinois Tollway traffic shift has been rescheduled to next week on I-57 between 147th Street and the CSX Railroad for ongoing bridge work, as part of work to complete the Tri-State Tollway (I-294)/I-57 Interchange Project. In addition, overnight closures and detours on two ramps connecting I-294 to northboundI-57 have been added.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers to changes in traffic patterns and construction. Up-to-date information regarding closures will be available in the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

During the week of May 29, on northbound I-57, three nights of lane closures will be needed to shift one lane of traffic to the left and two lanes to the right to provide a work zone in the center. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. each morning in advance of morning rush hour.

To accommodate the lane closures, the two ramps carrying I-294 to northbound I-57 are scheduled to close with posted detours each night between midnight and 5 a.m. the following morning.

Detours are as follows:

Traffic on southbound I-294 traveling to northbound I-57 will be routed through the interchange at I-57 to 159th Street where drivers will be able to access northbound I-57.

Traffic on northbound I-294 traveling to northbound I-57 will be routed to 127th Street to northbound I-57.

Once the shift is completed, traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration for about a month. Additional traffic shifts will be scheduled this summer and all northbound traffic will then shift to the left with a work zone on the right.

Southbound traffic is currently shifted to the right and will remain in this configuration through June when it is scheduled to shift to the left.