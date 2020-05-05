Three people charged in killing of Family Dollar security guard over mask policy

“He would have given you the shirt off his back, the food off his table,” Courtney Cabine, a family friend, told the news station. “He was the life of the party.”

Nickolas Harrison, who was Munerlyn’s friend for 15 years and had worked other security jobs with him, told The Washington Post that Munerlyn was killed trying to protect others.

“My friend Duper was killed for telling a lady she has to put a mask on to come in the store,” he said, “which could save her life or the life of others.”

County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, who spoke during the Monday news conference, said he often saw Munerlyn training others free of charge at a public gym in Flint.

“When I found out what had happened to him, it really broke my heart because I knew what kind of person he was,” Nolden said. “We need to stop the senseless violence in the community. This was totally uncalled for — he didn’t bother a soul. All he wanted to do was take care of his family, and he always had his kids with him.”

Family Dollar’s website says store employees may wear face coverings, but there’s no requirement listed for customers.

Randy Guiler, a company spokesperson, called the shooting “tragic” in a statement given to The Post.