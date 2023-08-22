The Obamas and Brian Chesky announce the second cohort of Voyager Scholarship for Public Service recipients

Source: Obama Foundation

The Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service supports students pursuing careers in public service with an academic scholarship, exposure to travel, and connections to a network of leaders

Today, President and Mrs. Obama and Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, announced their second cohort of Voyager Scholarship recipients, 100 college juniors who plan to pursue a career in public service. Following the success of the inaugural cohort, this new group of “Voyagers” are a testament to the Obama Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering emerging leaders dedicated to addressing global challenges and driving positive change in their communities and around the world. Funded by a $100 million personal contribution from Chesky to the Obama Foundation, the Voyager Scholarship is a two-year program for students in their junior and senior years of college. Designed to inspire, empower, and connect the next generation of leaders and equip them with the tools and resources they need to launch their careers in public service, the Voyager Scholarship offers a transformational combination of barrier-reducing financial aid, an immersive work-travel experience, and access to a robust network of Obama Foundation leaders and mentors. This new cohort, composed of 100 individuals representing 33 states and territories and 75 colleges and universities, is ready to embark on their two-year journey with the Obama Foundation and Airbnb.

Learn more about the second cohort of Scholarship for Public Service Recipients here.



“Michelle and I can’t wait to work with these talented young people over the next few years as they pursue careers in public service,” said President Obama. “Their dedication to public service and their determination to solve global challenges inspire hope for a brighter future. We know that this scholarship will not only change their lives, but the world.”



“I’m so excited to see the impact this next class of Voyagers will have on society,” said Chesky. “These are some of the brightest young minds in the country and this scholarship will help unleash the potential we know exists in them.”



While the inaugural cohort of Voyagers is still traveling on their Summer Voyages, spanning 63 countries and 23 states and territories, to tackle issues such as gender equity, the climate crisis, environmental sustainability, criminal justice reform, and access to health care, the incoming cohort of Voyagers will join them in the program. The two cohorts will have various opportunities to share insights and look forward to building connections.



The Obamas and Chesky believe that exposure to new places and experiences generates understanding, empathy, and cooperation, which equips young leaders to create meaningful change. As the second class of Voyagers embark on their two-year journey, the Obamas and Chesky remain steadfast in their commitment to providing them with the necessary support and resources to guide them in driving sustainable change. The combined efforts of both cohorts are poised to create a lasting impact that will extend far beyond the duration of the program.



For more information about the Voyager Scholarship visit obama.org/programs/voyager-scholarship/.