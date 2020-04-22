The Myths of Working Remotely

Now that we understand, that “COVID-19 will shift things as we’ve known it.” We must begin preparing ourselves mentally and professionally for what’s to come. It’s been three weeks since select governors began declaring social distancing would decrease the pandemic spread of the coronavirus.

While employers are concerned about a loss of revenue and their ability to keep current operations moving forward, employees worry about maintaining their jobs and returning to a low-risk work environment.

There’s a lot to be said about handling rapid change in a short period. However, if carefully thought out, organizations can preserve their operations by “donning their safety mask on first before assisting someone else with theirs.” Although the truth may sound harsh, we hear it all the time in Bootcamp, during deployment, and on the airlines.

If it makes sense, then, we must consider how to apply that same principle to sustain our establishments and protect our careers.

It all begins with accepting a few adjustments needing to be made. If you can do that, you’ve won half the battle, and repositioning yourself won’t feel so stressful. Conduct an assessment, then determine the direction you desire to go. What’s your plan, and what role are you willing to play during the process?

Is it feasible to continue operations remotely, or will you have to re-hire your amazing team once the U.S. sends an all-clear signal?

If so, there’s just one little thought worth taking note. How?

What type of strategic plan(s) can be put in place and possibly reduce the adjustment phase and learning curve of launching a remote work system?

Then, consider busting the myths we’ve heard, such as “employees who work from home spend most of their day wearing pajamas and not getting their work done!” True or not, most workers prefer having a daily regime that provides structure and being too relaxed can make working from home a little boring.

For starters, implement a few action plans that will reduce the chances such as the myths listed below will happen:

Developing a team is difficult for working remotely. In fact, with the right amount of communication, organizations can operate at an unlimited capacity and create a close camaraderie the more they connect. Team-members begin to feel connected and build a report because trust begins to form. Team members are less productive when not in an office environment.

Most team members work better without a supervisor leaning over their shoulders the majority of their workday. When left alone, employees feel obligated to accomplish their projects, because they’re aware of the importance of their role on the team. So, create a standard expectation, ensure it’s understood, check-in often, and give them a chance to prove their commitment to the organization. In most cases, you’ll be happy you did.

Remote workers are too relaxed and not focused on assigned projects.

Using a team approach can eliminate the “wandering-mind” during the project. Use a scheduler to manage everyone’s role and hold each other accountable for work responsibilities. When task and the scope of work are visual, it’s easy to see what needs attention and lag-measures get managed with the proper care and having significant delays with the schedule can be prevented.

Teleworkers earn a lower income. It is probably the most significant myth because the same amount of effort is applied to complete a project. The fact an employee is working from home shouldn’t play a role in the amount of energy or intellect required to get the work done. What does play a factor is the level of experience needed to fill the position. Business revenue becomes at risk because employees are difficult to locate during an emergency. Managing an employee’s work behavior should be spelled out in “the employee’s handbook, and the employer’s playbook.” By clearly identifying work roles, hours of operations, duties, and responsibilities, employees can work within the perimeters and follow guidelines that refer to behavior expectations and role fulfillment.

These are only a few factors to consider if you’re strategizing new methods for sustaining your company’s operation, or an employee faced with adjusting to the new norm that’s sure to take place as a result of COVID-19. Thinking of transitioning to become a remote worker, learn more about how the Certified Associate Project Management Course can help you or your team’s ability to elevate performance, keep tasks on point and increase its productivity. Visit www.getcapmcertified.com, and register to become a Certified Jr, project manager. A new window of opportunity is waiting for you to utilize your life-experience or military skills.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into the call of God for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, Host, and Executive Producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the Executive Recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.