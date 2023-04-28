The film premiere of ‘The Rise of EOS!’

Photo caption: DIRECTOR MARK SPENCER gives directions to actors on location.

The Gary Community School Corporation and the West Side Theatre Guild continue their 27th season with the film premiere, The Rise of EOS!

EOS (Elements of Sound), is an actual music group created by friends at West Side Leadership Academy. The film is a short which tells the fictional creation of the group.

It stars Kteyan Crowder, Kayden Nelson and Judah Coleman, as well as Devin Hassan, Kaylin Goshay, Keith Nelson, Chelsea Whittington, Frank Menzies and Carl Scott.

The Director of photography is Adam Hershman and the Second Unit is Jai Thomas. It was written by Ben Clement and directed by Mark Spencer.

The performance is schedule for Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7 p.m., 900 Gerry St. in Gary, IN.

Tickets are FREE to the public and are available in Gary at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St.; the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, 3101 Broadway; and the YWCA Northwest Indiana, 150 W. 15th Ave. with a maximum of four tickets per person while supplies last.

The film can be streamed on YouTube on April 29, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. by typing EOS2023 in the search box.

