The Cook County State’s Attorney office announced expansion of Paid Parental Leave to 12 Weeks

On July 6, 2023, the Cook County State’s Attorney office announced the office has expanded parental leave to up to 12 fully paid weeks.

The office’s new Paid Parental Leave Policy applies to all Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) employees, including both non-union employees and those subject to collective bargaining. Qualifying parental events include the birth of a child, adoption, or foster care placement. Employees have the flexibility to use the leave continuously in one 12-week period or divide it into three 4-week increments. To be eligible for the full 12 weeks of paid leave, employees must have at least 12 consecutive months of employment.

Previously, birthing parents could elect eight weeks and non-birthing parents could elect four weeks of paid parental leave. Alternatively, birthing, and non-birthing parents could elect six months of unpaid parental leave, supplemented by accrued time or applicable disability pay.

The policy is effective July 1, 2023.

The expanded parental leave policy is part of recent CCSAO initiatives designed to bolster its status as a premier employment destination, including those instituted by the County:

$10,000 retention bonus for Assistant State’s Attorneys (ASAs): Through the Cook County Pilot Retention Program, the CCSAO offered a $10,000 bonus for front-line ASAs amidst a highly competitive job market. Over 99% of eligible employees signed on.

Cost of Living Increases: In response to increased inflation, Cook County initiated a series of salary adjustments for non-union employees: (Union employees received salary adjustments through the collective bargaining process):

2.5% pay increase in June 2022 $1,000 one-time payment in December 2022 2.5% pay increase in June 2023 3.5% pay increase retroactive to December 2021 2.0% pay increase in June 2024 5.0% pay increase in June 2025



Permanent Telework Policy: In response to the evolving work landscape and growing need for flexibility, the CCSAO has made telecommuting permanent.

Investing in employees: To boost employee morale and avoid burnout, the CCSAO has various fun, team-building activities planned for Summer 2023, such as “Jeaning in June and July,” Food Truck Thursdays at the Leighton Courthouse (26th and California), and its annual softball tournament.

For more information about careers with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, visit cookcountystatesattorney.org/careers.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) is the nation’s second-largest prosecutor’s office and is led by Cook County’s first Black woman State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx brings her vision to this office to fairly administer justice in the pursuit of thriving, healthy, and safe communities for every person who steps foot in Cook County, no matter their race, income, or zip code. Foxx has been recognized as one of the most progressive prosecutors through her forward-thinking, innovative strategies to intercept the cycles of violence and crime and bringing change to a criminal justice system rooted in systemic racism. Follow @SAKimFoxx on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and @CookCountySAO on Twitter and Facebook.