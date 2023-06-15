The Cook County Bar Association to host the Future Is Us Leadership Conference and Inaugural Black Tie Gala June 15-17

The Cook County Bar Association (CCBA) will host The Future Is Us Leadership Conference and Black Tie Installation Gala from June 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. The conference will bring together lawyers from across Cook County to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession in the 21st century.

The Installation Gala for President-Elect Raymond Rushing will be held on Friday, June 16th. The black tie event, and will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, and awards ceremony. Featured at this year’s Installation will be CCBA Past President Dartesia Pitts, National Bar Association President Lonita Baker, attorney, CNN Host and Senior Legal Analyst and New York Times Best Selling author Laura Coates and attorney, author, activist and CNN Analyst Bakari Sellers.

The conference will feature a variety of panels and workshops, as well as keynote addresses from leading legal minds. Dominique Calhoun, President-Elect of the National Bar Association will keynote the Next Generation Awards Breakfast on Saturday June 17th. Topics to be discussed include diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, the impact of technology on the law, and the future of the legal market.

“The Future Is Us Leadership Conference is an opportunity for lawyers from across the country to join forces and confer about solutions to the problems our country is facing. US, those here and now, have a profound responsibility to work together towards the solutions we seek. In the words of President Barack Obama, we are the ones we have been waiting on.” said incoming CCBA President Rushing.

The conference and gala are open to all Cook County lawyers. Find a full schedule of activities and tickets here.