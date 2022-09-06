‘The Class’ is modern take on high school angst

Most times remakes or sequels to earlier films are a gamble. Some work and others don’t. A new film that has Chicago area connections, “The Class,” is one that I think works. I was able to screen it late last week, and it is a refreshing look at a classic that centers around a group of seniors who for one reason or another had a Saturday class, wherein they had to re-take their final exam.
It’s a homage to the 1985 classic “The Breakfast Club,” and one of the wayward youths who appeared in that film is now all grown up and appears in “The Class.“ Anthony Michael Hall plays the assistant principal, along with Debbie Gibson who plays an English teacher.
This heartwarming coming-of-age drama totally evolved from just all-out chaos to the students learning about the values, betrayals, and love within themselves and their classmates along the way.
The group of six students includes a guy who would be a good candidate for committing a domestic terrorist tragedy; a young girl whose parents aren’t too involved in her life; a rough and tough guy who is responsible for the pain inflicted upon his ex-girlfriend and other teens who face life altering situations, which would be heavy for even the savviest adult.
From Chicago native and filmmaker Nicholas Celozzi, “The Class” stars Charlie Gillespie, Lyric Ross, Hannah Kepple, Colin McCalla, Juliette Celozzi, Michael Sebastian and John Kapelos.
“The Class” has deep ties to Chicago both in front of and behind the camera and will enjoy a one-night-only premiere at the famed Music Box Theater, on Thursday, September 8. Special guests from the film’s Chicago-based production crew are scheduled to attend.
The Music Box is an iconic, independent venue and is located at 3733 N. Southport Ave. on the North Side. The next day, Friday, September 9, the film will can be seen digitally and nationwide.
In the Chicago area, the ensemble drama/comedy will open on September 9 at Emagine’s Cinema Chatham, located at 210 W. 87th St. The film was made entirely in the Chicagoland area, including at suburban Elmhurst College.
Take a look at the trailer. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MyBxTtEznVk&feature=youtu.be.
Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J., is the Entertainment Editor for the Chicago Crusader. She is a National Newspaper Publishers Association ‘Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood: South Side of Chicago.” For info, Old School Adventures from Englewood—South Side of Chicago (lulu.com) or email: [email protected].