The Clark Sisters in Easter Weekend concert at WSTG

The Gary Community School Corporation and the West Side Theatre Guild continues its 26th season with gospel legends, The Clark Sisters and 100 WSTG student performers for an Easter Weekend Celebration.

The Clark Sisters have won three Grammy Awards. With 16 albums to their credit and millions in sales, the Clark Sisters are the highest-selling female gospel group in history.

They are credited for helping to bring gospel music to the mainstream and are considered as pioneers of contemporary gospel. Their biggest crossover hits include: “Is My Living in Vain,” “Praise the Lord (Hallelujah),” “Nothing to Lose,” “Endow Me,” their hit song “Jesus Is A Love Song,” “Pure Gold,” “Expect your Miracle,” and their largest mainstream crossover gold certified, “You Brought the Sunshine.”

The American gospel vocal group consists of five sisters: Jacky Clark Chisholm (b. 1948), Denise Clark Bradford (b. 1953), Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark-Terrell (b. 1954), Dorinda Clark-Cole (b. 1957), and Karen Clark Sheard (b. 1960). The Clark Sisters are the daughters of gospel musician and choral director Mattie Moss Clark.

Performance Schedule is 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, 900 Gerry St., Gary, IN 46406

Tickets are FREE to the public and are available at the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, 3101 Broadway and The YWCA Northwest Indiana 150 W. 15th Ave. with a maximum of four tickets per person while supplies last.

Tickets available at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. starting Tuesday, March 28th with a maximum of four tickets per person while supplies last.