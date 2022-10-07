The City of Chicago and Race Organizers Prepare for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon 

Street closures and parking restrictions impact 29 neighborhoods

City of Chicago officials and Bank of America Chicago Marathon organizers are reminding the public about the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 9, with 40,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to travel through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race, requiring street closures and parking restrictions throughout the Marathon course. Plans are in place for a safe and successful Chicago Marathon weekend, which includes the Abbott Chicago 5K on Saturday, October 8 and residents, spectators, participants, and motorists are urged to be mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications along with city and private sector partners, will monitor the day’s events, activating the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in order to coordinate resources as needed.

“The City of Chicago has been working with race organizers and our law enforcement partners in the planning and execution of the Marathon, in an effort to minimize impacts while making it a safe event for race participants, residents and visitors,” said Rich Guidice, Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC). “As always, public safety is our number one priority, and we want to remind the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity by calling 9-1-1.”

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s national and international reputation as a world class event has helped to raise millions of dollars for various charitable causes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome participants and Chicagoans this weekend for the 44th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” said Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director. “No event in Chicago brings people, neighborhoods, businesses, public safety and government agencies together more than the Chicago Marathon. We’re excited to celebrate our city and our sport on the streets of Chicago this weekend.”

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon includes a few changes this year. The Abbott Health and Fitness Expo, home to the event’s packet pick-up, has been extended to three days and will begin on Thursday, October 6 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Course Changes

This year’s Chicago Marathon will include three slight course changes:

Approaching the half-way point, the course will proceed on Wacker Drive between Wells and Adam Streets while crossing the river over Adams Street.

Shortly after Mile 20, the route will proceed south on Halsted Street before turning east onto Cermak Road.

From Wentworth the course proceeds west on 26th St. to Michigan Avenue, then south to 37th and east to Indiana and north on Michigan Avenue.

Abbott Chicago 5K – Saturday, October 8

The Abbott Chicago 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Thousands of participants will run on a newly designed 3.1–mile course route. The race will kick off in Grant Park at Ida B. Wells and Columbus Drive, running west on Harrison Street before weaving through loop on Wacker Drive and ending on Jackson Blvd at Financial Place. Michigan Avenue north of Ida B. Wells will remain open. Parking restrictions are in place starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday along the course. For more information visit Chicago5K.com. The following streets will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for the 5K.

Ida B. Wells St, between Columbus Dr. and Congress Plaza Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Harrison St., between Michigan Ave. and Franklin St.

Franklin St., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Van Buren St., between Franklin St. and Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr., between Van Buren St. and Dearborn St.

Jackson Blvd., between Wacker Dr. and Clark St.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Race Day Information for Participants

As race day approaches, event organizers strongly encourage participants to stay informed of race day conditions and be familiar with event rules and the color-coded Event Alert System (EAS), which will communicate the status of course and weather conditions to participants leading up to and on race day found here. The race starts and finishes in Grant Park. The first wave of runners will begin the race at 7:30 a.m. The second wave will begin at 8 a.m. The final group will begin at 8:35 a.m. The location for the Runner Reunite section will be staged in Butler Field with alphabetical signs throughout the 27th Mile Post Race Party to facilitate meeting locations by name.

Traffic Impacts/Street Closures

With thousands of participants and spectators along the route, as well as street closures prior and during the race, those traveling throughout downtown and the various neighborhoods should allow extra time, expect delays, or consider alternate routes–such as the expressway system–to avoid the impacts of the race.

Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. Additional Street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend, including:

Thursday, October 6: Columbus Drive from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 10 at 6 a.m.

Friday, October 7: Columbus Drive from Ida B. Wells to Monroe will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 8: Columbus Drive from Randolph to Monroe Street will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on October 9 at noon.

All streets will be fully reopened by Monday, October 10 at 6 a.m.

Race day street closures along the route will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 9 and are anticipated to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. or when it is deemed safe to do so. Visit link for Chicago Marathon Street Closures and Route.

Beginning early Sunday morning, parking restrictions will be in effect along the course. For public safety and traffic flow, the towing of vehicles along the route and other posted “No Parking Zones” will be strictly enforced. Motorists are encouraged to read signage before parking and should call 3-1-1 to locate a towed vehicle.

The following main thoroughfares, among others, will remain open:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue.

Access to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont.

Public Transportation

As always, public transportation is encouraged if heading to the Marathon or other destinations in the impacted areas. For more information on CTA services and reroutes, visit TransitChicago.com or call 836-7000 from any area code/1-888-YOUR-CTA. Metra will offer extra service on race day. For specific schedule information, visit Metra.com. The City has worked with licensed Transportation Network Providers (TNP rideshare services) to ensure that pick-up and drop-off locations are available throughout the city, in geo-fenced areas that are a safe distance off the route.

Security Measures

Safety is always a primary concern and several security measures and restrictions that have been place for several years will be strictly enforced. Participants will be required to show an ID to obtain race packets at the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo prior to Sunday and must use race-issued clear bags to store their personal belongings during the race. Runners must enter the race staging area at one of the seven designated gateways in Grant Park through security checkpoints at Michigan Avenue near Congress Drive, Jackson Drive, Van Buren Street, Congress Boulevard, and Harrison Street.

“The Chicago Police Department is working with our public safety partners, race organizers and businesses to ensure that this year’s Chicago Marathon is a secure, enjoyable event for everyone,” said Supt. David Brown.

Race organizers expect more than 1 million spectators to line city streets along the Marathon route. Chicago Police will be deploying uniformed and plainclothes officers as well as implementing other safety measures to ensure the event’s safety. Officers will also conduct random bag checks of spectators carrying backpacks or large bags. As in previous years, runners will not be allowed to leave unattended bags or clothing items within Grant Park or along the route. If officers or race officials see an unattended bag along the route, it will be collected and discarded.

Only participants displaying their event-issued bib numbers, credentialed event staff and ticketed guests (where applicable) will have access to the race start and finish areas within Grant Park. Spectators should be aware that they will not have access to these areas. Only registered runners are allowed to participate in the Marathon. Non-registered runners joining the race at any point throughout the route or finish line is prohibited and will be strictly enforced.

For more information, including race-day restrictions and policies, visit the Marathon website at ChicagoMarathon.com

If You See Something, Say Something

OEMC wants to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities. Additionally, over the past few weeks, the City’s public safety departments have met with property managers and security staff along the route to remind them about reporting suspicious activity and information on the Public Safety Camera Initiative, Pole Markers and more. The City of Chicago encourages businesses to join the CP3-FIMS initiative, which provides a centralized platform for the private sector and first responders to communicate critical information to first responders across all City agencies with the goal of saving time, life, and property during an emergency incident.

Emergency, Traffic and Weather Notifications

OEMC will continue to monitor the event in collaboration with public safety partners and the Chicago Police Department will enforce race day restrictions along the route as well as facilitate traffic. OEMC will issue any alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or COVID-19 updates:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5 CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).