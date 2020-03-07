The ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen Expanding Brand with “Meet the Chefs”

The ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen is turning up the heat on its brand by extending an invitation to residents of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland to meet their amazing line-up of culinary experts. The “Meet the Chefs Brunch & Social” is set for Sunday, March 8th at the venue, which is located at 411 E. 5th Avenue in Gary.

“The ArtHouse is one of the region’s best kept secrets, only we don’t want it to be a secret any more,” said Executive Director LaShawn Brooks.

The brunch will be divided into two sessions – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. with the last seating taking place at 2:30 p.m.

Featured chefs include Timothy Bellamy, Nicole Clemons, Myra Gonzalez and Tasha Tanae. Each comes to the table with a different specialty which brunch attendees will get the opportunity to experience. In addition, Keto, Sugar Free, Gluten Free and Vegan Options will be available.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to taste a variety of cuisine put also explore our venue which is equip- ped to host all types of occasions,” added Brooks.

Tickets for the brunch are $25 for adults and $10 for Children 12 and under. For tickets and reservation information, visit arthousegary.com, eventbrite or call 219-979-8156. Seating is limited.