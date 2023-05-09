Terry Stigdon named CEO of the American Red Cross Indiana Region

Photo caption: Terrry Stigdon

The American Red Cross Indiana Region recently announced Terry Stigdon, MSN, RN, as its new chief executive officer. Stigdon will step into her new position on May 15 and will be based out of the regional headquarters in Indianapolis. In her new role, she will oversee Red Cross programs and services for over six million people in 104 counties and six Red Cross chapters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Terry to the Red Cross. Her proven leadership and deep roots in the Indiana region will be vital as we continue to work with and for our communities to make them more resilient,” said Genevieve Shaker, board chair for the Greater Indianapolis Chapter. “Terry is someone who gets how we ‘do community’ in the Indiana Region.”

Stigdon served as director of the Indiana Department of Child Services from 2018 to 2023, where she was responsible for leading the state child protection and child support agency. During her five-year tenure, Stigdon was responsible for implementing changes aimed at providing the best service to children and families.

Prior to joining the state’s Department of Child Services, Stigdon, a registered nurse, spent nearly 20 years in various leadership positions at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, including clinical director. Her work at the hospital took her to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Medicine and Trauma Center, and Forensic Nursing.

“I’m very excited to be joining the American Red Cross and have long been impressed by the lifesaving mission of this humanitarian organization. As a part of their many services, the community resiliency efforts of the Indiana Red Cross are making a difference and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work alongside our many Red Cross volunteers and employees!” said Terry Stigdon.

Stigdon has authored various articles about child welfare. She is also a member of several professional organizations, including the American Organization of Nurse Executives. Currently, Stigdon serves on the boards of the Child Welfare League of America and the American Public Human Services Association.

She holds a master’s degree in nursing leadership and management from Western Governor’s University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Indianapolis.

