Temporary changes to UP Northwest midday schedule July 11-July 18

Metra is making temporary changes to the midday schedule of the UP Northwest Line from Tuesday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 18, due to an ongoing tie replacement project between Barrington and Crystal Lake.

Beginning July 11 through July 18, the following trains will be affected:

Inbound trains 648 and 654 and outbound trains 621 and 627 will be cancelled.

Train 644 will depart Crystal Lake at 9:40 a.m., which is 20 minutes later than its regular schedule.

Train 633, which departs Chicago at 3:22 p.m., will terminate at Barrington, and Train 635, which departs Chicago at 3:35 p.m., will make stops at Barrington and Pingree Road to accommodate passengers.

Train 656 will originate in Crystal Lake instead of Harvard.

Union Pacific, which owns and maintains the three UP lines in the Metra system, is replacing approximately 116,000 ties on the line between Chicago and Harvard. Tie replacement is essential and must be done at regular intervals to maintain track speeds and service levels.

From July 11 through July 18, UP will be working on a section of track between Barrington and Crystal Lake. Work in this area will have a greater impact train traffic than work on other areas of the line because it has few locations where trains can switch between tracks and an older signal system. In June, work in this area caused extensive delays on the line as trains navigated the work zone. The planned schedule adjustments should reduce delays and minimize the work’s impact on on-time performance.

A copy of the complete July 11-18 schedule for the UP Northwest Line can be found at https://metra.com/alternate-schedules.

