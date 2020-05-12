Ted Ginn Jr. signs one-year deal with Bears

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

In an effort to add speed at the wide receiver position, the Chicago Bears signed veteran Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year deal, according to sports reporter Ian Rapoport.

Known as a 13-year veteran, Ginn finished the 2019 season with 30 receptions, 421 yards, and two touchdowns in his final year with the New Orleans Saints. Ginn will look to upgrade the Bears kick return game and will join Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen on the group’s special teams squad.

The Bears offense lacked speed last season and will look to improve in that area with the acquisition of both Ginn and the 2020 selection of Tulane wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft.

The Bears wide receiving core now consists of Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Cordarrelle Patterson, Javon Wims, Riley Ridley, Darnell Mooney, Reggie Davis, Thomas Ives, Ahmad Wagner, Alex Wesley and newcomer Trevor Davis, who signed a one-year deal last Wednesday.