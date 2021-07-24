fbpx
Saturday, July 24, 2021
TBSC 6th ANNUAL WALKATHON FUNDRAISER!!!

By Leslie Muhammed
Join The Blind Social Center for their Annual Walkathon Fundraiser on the Oak Savannah Trail Saturday, July 24th 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Come and support a local organization for the blind and visually impaired.

You will have an opportunity to experience how to navigate without sight. Donation $40 – includes T-shirt.

REGISTRATION

$40 – 5195 Jefferson Street under the BIG TENT at 8:30 a.m. Join us in presence and donations. All fundraiser proceeds and donations will go toward the build out of the new facility.

OUR STORY: The Blind Social Center a 501(c) 3 non for profit organization of Gary provides a meeting place for people who are blind or visually impaired to come together to socialize in a supportive and inclusive environment.

View more of our stories and some of our amazing storytellers on our website and all social media

Leslie Muhammed
