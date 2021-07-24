TBSC 6th ANNUAL WALKATHON FUNDRAISER!!!

Join The Blind Social Center for their Annual Walkathon Fundraiser on the Oak Savannah Trail Saturday, July 24th 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Come and support a local organization for the blind and visually impaired.

You will have an opportunity to experience how to navigate without sight. Donation $40 – includes T-shirt.

REGISTRATION

$40 – 5195 Jefferson Street under the BIG TENT at 8:30 a.m. Join us in presence and donations. All fundraiser proceeds and donations will go toward the build out of the new facility.

OUR STORY: The Blind Social Center a 501(c) 3 non for profit organization of Gary provides a meeting place for people who are blind or visually impaired to come together to socialize in a supportive and inclusive environment.

