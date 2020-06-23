T.D. Jakes’ most popular conference postpones to 2021

Final Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Conference to End in 2021 in Atlanta

As health officials continue to discourage large gatherings that have an increased risk of spreading COVID-19, one of the largest global conferences is rescheduling to next year. Originally planned to take its final curtain call this year, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Homecoming has been extended and will instead conclude on Aug. 5-7, 2021, in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center. The organization soon plans to announce several new and exciting 2020 virtual experiences, specifically tailored for the Woman, Thou Art Loosed! audience.

“The spiritual and physical wellbeing of everyone along with the continued precautions set forth by leading health authorities have led us to postpone this year’s Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Homecoming global conference, “said Jakes. “We came to this conclusion with the highest concern for everyone’s health and security. Even though COVID-19 has brought unique challenges for being together this year, I am already looking forward to seeing women in person from around the world in 2021 as we convene in Atlanta. “

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as one of Bishop T.D. Jakes’ most popular books. Realizing the need to continually empower women outside the pages of his book, Jakes created one of the most successful global women’s conferences. Since the conference’s inception in 1996, Jakes has become one of the most popular Christian leaders in the U.S. For decades Jakes has brought inspirational and motivational speakers to the stage to help women around the world be loosed from a myriad of strongholds including depression, guilt, loss of faith and helplessness.

Tickets already purchased will be automatically transferred to the 2021 event. Registration for the 2021 conference can be done online at WTAL.org.