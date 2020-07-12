Suri holds off Newcomb in playoff to win APGA event at World Golf Village

St. Augustine, FL – Julian Suri held off Patrick Newcomb in a playoff to capture the Advocates of Professional Golf Association’s (APGA) tournament at the World Golf Village on Friday.

Suri shot an opening round 10-under par 62 on Thursday and followed it up with a 5-under 67 in Friday’s second and final round for 15-under over the two days. He had to birdie the 18th hole to force the playoff, which he won with a birdie on the second extra hole for the $7,500 first-place prize. It was the fourth event of the APGA season and the second tournament since the APGA return from the pandemic lockdown. Tour play continues Monday and Tuesday with the APGA Tour at Dubsdread in Orlando, Florida.

Newcomb also finished at 15-under for the two-day tournament, surging on Friday with an 8-under 64. He birdied the final three holes to put the pressure on Suri, who was also in his group. The tournament was played on the Slammer & Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village.

After Suri eagled the Par-5 16th hole to grab a two-stroke lead, he ran into trouble on the 17th and ended up with a bogey to fall into a tie with Newcomb, who birdied the 17th. The pair each birdied the 18th hole to force the playoff. After the first playoff hole couldn’t decide a winner, Newcomb missed a 25-foot birdie chance and Suri sank his 12-foot birdie putt for the win.

“I hit a solid little 7 iron to the back edge of the green,” said Suri of his approach shot of the final playoff hole. “It was uphill that curled right to left about a foot. I just concentrated on the speed and about three feet out I knew I made it.”

Suri, an American with both Indian and Mexican heritage, is a PGA Tour member. This was his first APGA win in his first event. He won on the secondary Challenge Tour in Europe in 2018. He finished the 2018 PGA Championship in a tie for 19th place. He has slipped back to 265th in the world golf ranking after battling through some nagging injuries, including a hernia.

The APGA Tour Presented by Lexus is a nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf. Now in its 11th year, the tour consists of nine events offering over $250,000 prize money.

“It’s very cool what the APGA is doing for minorities and growing the game,” Suri said. “That’s what’s needed in golf.”

The tournament was conducted under social-distancing and health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities.

Tim O’Neal, winner of the APGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open back in January, finished third at 13-under, shooting a five-under 67 on Friday.

J.P. Thorton of Houston, who won the APGA Tour at TPC Sugarloaf on June 23 finished in a tie for 14th at 3-under par.