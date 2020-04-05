Supporters of officers on the front line of COVID-19 Outbreak thanked by Mayor and CPD

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT THANK DONORS WHO HAVE SUPPORTED OFFICERS ON THE FRONT LINES OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

More than 100 businesses, restaurants and schools have donated protective gear, cleaning supplies and free meals to Chicago’s police officers

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today joined Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck and Chief David Brown to thank the more than 100 donors that have supported Chicago’s police officers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Over the past several weeks, businesses, restaurants, schools and non-profit organizations from across the city generously donated hundreds of pieces of protective gear, cleaning supplies and free meals to further help officers stay safe and healthy as they continue to serve Chicago’s residents.

“Chicago’s first responders have been a torchlight throughout the COVID-19 crisis, inspiring more than 100 generous individuals, schools, churches, restaurants and non-profit organizations to help support our brave men and women who are on the front lines of this fight,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “These donations exemplify not only the character of our city and but also its residents as they respond to a crisis in unison. This is Chicago at its finest.”

The donations made over the past month have supplemented the City’s stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies, which to date, has included more than 100,000 masks, more than 100,000 gloves, 50,000 hand sanitizers and additional PPE for Chicago’s police districts. Last week, the Department distributed an additional 12,000 kits of infection control and protective gear, which were assembled and prepared by recruits who had training suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community has proven that even in these unprecedented times, Chicago will stand together and protect one another,” said Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck. “Small businesses, church groups, schools and many generous residents have stepped up during this outbreak. We will emerge from this pandemic together as a stronger city.”

“The generosity, compassion, and resiliency this city has shown during times of crisis is a testament to its character,” said Chief David Brown. “Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Chicago’s restaurants, businesses and individual residents are facing their own tough times, and yet through their good hearts, they still find the time to support our dedicated police officers. I could not be prouder to serve as the next Superintendent of Police for such a remarkable city.”

As part of Chicago’s local efforts to support its community’s police officers, 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, in partnership with The Original Pancake House, has raised more than $50,000 to support first responders and front-line medical workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Since March 25th, the funds have been utilized to provide free, packaged meals to more than 400 of Chicago’s police officers.

“From providing a free meal to donating extra supplies, the smallest gesture can mean the world to our officers during these unprecedented times. So we are letting them know that we care about them, we’re thinking about them and we want to do everything we can to support them,” said 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea. “Chicago’s communities stand together in times of difficulty, and I want to thank everyone who has donated to our cause to ensure that now more than ever, we support those who protect us.”

Supplementing the City’s PPE stockpile for first responders, Magid Glove & Supply, a local manufacturer, donated more than 2,500 N95 masks and 40,000 nitrile gloves to Chicago police officers to assist in protecting and lowering the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“As a fourth-generation family-owned Chicago safety company, we feel it’s our duty in times like these to ensure the safety of everyone continuing to work during this pandemic. Given what we do, we’re in a unique position to help our community in a very tangible way, donating the safety equipment we supply,” said Magid Director of Corporate Initiatives Jeff Cohen. “We were grateful to support the Chicago Police Department and ensure they have the personal protective equipment they need. Time is of the essence and we want to reassure the courageous men and women on the front lines during this pandemic that their equipment protects them.”

Last week, KOVAL Distillery in Ravenswood delivered more than 100 gallons of free hand sanitizer to Chicago’s 22 police districts. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the distillery shifted all their regular production to creating supplies for first responders and healthcare workers. As part of their ongoing efforts, the business has launched a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $60,000 to supplement their recent donations.

“This public health crisis has forced us to dramatically shift our production, our business and our lives in order to protect one another,” said KOVAL Distillery Co-Founder and President Dr. Sonat Birnecker Hart. “We are so fortunate to be able to assist the brave individuals on the front lines, who every day are facing new challenges, the likes of which our world has never seen. That meant shifting all our efforts from whiskey and gin to producing alcohol-based sanitizer for those who need it most.”

In addition to local businesses, schools and education organizations from across the city have gathered and donated additional supplies to ensure officers could keep their work areas, vehicles and equipment clean. Following the state-mandated school closures, Ebinger Elementary School, Edgebrook Elementary School, George Washington High School, Christ the King Catholic School and others have donated hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes to their local police districts.

“We realized that with schools closed, we had extra wipes and hand sanitizer that we could donate,” said Christ The King Principal Dr. Ann Marie Riordan. “We wanted to help protect those who protect us.”

The Department’s leadership continues to prioritize the health and safety of all 13,400 officers who continue responding to calls for service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Department personnel and recruits from the Chicago Police Training and Education Academy have been re-deployed throughout the city in support of District operations, and specialized teams have been created to exclusively respond to calls for service involving individuals confirmed to have, or who are exhibiting serious symptoms related to COVID-19.

In addition to those who donated anonymously, the Department recognizes these businesses, schools, organizations and individuals for their donations:

18TH STREET BREWERY

19TH WARD OFFICE

AL AMEER NUTS

AL AQSA SUPERMARKETS

ALDERMAN MATT O’SHEA

ALDERWOMAN PAT DOWELL

ALLEN METROPOLITAN C.M.E. CHURCH

ALICE AND CAITLYN BALANDIS

AMY DESMOND

BARACCO’S

BASIL LEAF CAFE

BETTY MCNABB

BEVERLY HILLS NAIL SALON

BUONA BEEF

CANTON REGIO STEAKHOUSE

CD ONE PRICE CLEANERS

CHAD HALVERSON

CHICK-FIL-A

CHINATOWN WATCH

CHINESE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF GREATER CHICAGO

CHRIST THE KING SCHOOL

CONNIE’S PIZZA

COSTCO

CUBS CHARITIES

DEARBORN WHOLESALE

DECISIVE EDGE

DR. JOSEPH MCCARTIN, DDS AND STAFF

DSTRKT BAR & GRILL

EBINGER ELEMENTARY

EDGEBROOK SCHOOL

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

EDISON PARK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

EDISON PARK INN

FALCON FUEL

FIREWATER SALOON

FOP LODGE NO. 7

GEORGE WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

GIBSON’S

GIORDANO’S PIZZA

THE GODFREY HOTEL

GOTHAM GREENS

HAPPY FOODS

HAWKEYES

HAYMARKET PUB AND BREWERY

HOME DEPOT

HOME RUN INN PIZZA

HUTCH

HYMAN’S ACE HARDWARE

IPSENTO COFFEE

ISLAMIC COMMUNITY CENTER OF ILLINOIS AND ISLAMIC COMMUNITY OUTREACH

JAMIE BAILEY

JERK 48

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

JEWEL-OSCO

JOEY’S RED HOTS

JOSEPHINE’S SOUTHERN COOKING

JULIE SKOKNA

KEN GRIFFIN

KING POLLO

KOVAL DISTILLERY

KRYSANA BOWERY

KYLE SCHWARBER’S NEIGHBORHOOD HEROES

LEE BIELECKI

LITTLE ITALY CHICAGO NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

LODGE MANAGEMENT GROUP

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE

LOU CANELLIS

LOU MALNATI’S PIZZERIA

MAGID

MAHOGANY ELLER

MAPLEWOOD BREWERY & DISTILLERY

MARIE’S PIZZA

MARY ELLEN BROWN & GARFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

MCDONALD’S

MEL JONES FROM ATMOSPHERE GLOBAL

MIKE AND DOREEN KALCK

MITCHELLE KMIEC

MOHAMED SALEH

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS

NATIONWIDE FURNITURE OF CHICAGO

NAZARETH BAKERY AND SWEETS

NEIU PROFESSOR KIP CONWELL

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

THE ORIGINAL PANCAKE HOUSE

ONAHAN ELEMENTARY

PALERMO BAKERY

PALMER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PAT’S PIZZA

PAYLESS MUFFLERS AND BRAKES

PENNY PETERSON

PHARMACY ONE

PHIL’S PIZZA D’ORO

PITA INN OF SKOKIE

POMPEI

QUARANTINO RESTAURANT

RHONDA SWEENEY

ROSATI’S PIZZA

SALERNO’S PIZZA

SAMI MURPHY

SHOP & SAVE MARKET

SICILIA BAKERY CHICAGO

SICILIAN BAKERY

SKORES HARWOOD HEIGHTS BAR & GRILL

SKYWAY AUTO

ST. CHRISTINA GRAMMAR SCHOOL AND PARISH

STARBUCKS

SUNSHINE FOOD & LIQUORS

TAFT FRESHMAN ACADEMY

TARGET

TAYLOR RITE

TEMPLE FUEL

TERRY MULDOON

TONY’S ITALIAN DELI & SUBS

TRIPLE CROWN RESTAURANT

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO CRIME LAB

VICTORY ITALIAN

WALDO COONEYS PIZZA

YOUSF MARIE

AND ALL OTHERS WHO GENEROUSLY DONATED

###