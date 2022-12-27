Students of Beveridge Elementary School receive Holiday gifts and Toys from Boeing, Project Syncere

Spreading holiday cheer was the order of the day during a toy giveaway at Beveridge Elementary School in Gary last week. Thanks to a partnership with Boeing and non-profit organization Project SYNCERE, students were presented with toys and other gifts just in time for the holidays. The occasion was themed “Spirit of the Holidays.”

Thanks to donations made by Boeing employees on Giving Tuesday, more than 800 gifts were purchased and distributed. Boeing organizes the campaign annually as a company-wide effort with the majority of funding coming from its employees. Donations of $25 or more were eligible for a company match.

“This was a great opportunity to bring joy to children, especially during the holidays,” said Bernice Billups, Boeing Global Engagement director. “We were proud to partner with Project SYNCERE to support our communities this holiday season and throughout the year.”

Through Engineering, Project SYNCERE has fulfilled the needs of over 25,000 underserved students since its inception in 2009. The holiday season presents a special opportunity for Project SYNCERE to give back to the students in a different and joyful way.

“We are always grateful when organizations and companies support our schools,” said Beveridge Co-Principal Dr. Tyneasha Banks. “To be the beneficiary of a partnership with two entities that are connected to STEM careers makes it all the more significant for us.”

Beveridge Elementary School is currently in the process of obtaining a state-recognized STEM certification, which makes the connection to Project SYNCERE all the more meaningful.