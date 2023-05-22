Strack & Van Til’s Checkout Challenge raises $23,766 for Pets and Wildlife at Humane Indiana

Strack & Van Til’s Checkout Challenge has raised $23,766 for Humane Indiana to help aid animals in need.

“We are so pleased with the result of the Checkout Challenge for Humane Indiana,” said Jeff Strack, President & CEO of Strack & Van Til. “Raising over $20,000 in one week is incredible and shows how much people love the mission and helping animals. We are happy to present Humane Indiana with this donation, and more importantly we hope that the Checkout Challenge efforts helped spread the word about the mission of Humane Indiana.”

This April, Strack & Van Til customers made donations to Humane Indiana by rounding up their purchases during checkout. All 22 Strack & Van Til locations in Lake, Porter, and Jasper Counties along with the Town & Country grocery store in Valparaiso, IN participated in the event.

“We are elated by the generosity of Strack & Van Til and their customers,” said Brian Fitzpatrick, CEO of Humane Indiana. “Seeing the community come together to support the mission in this way is beyond inspiring. On behalf of Humane Indiana, thank you to every Strack & Van Til customer who participated in the Checkout Challenge round up campaign, and the store managers and cashiers who worked so hard to make each round up donation happen.”

The funds raised through the Checkout Challenge benefit the Humane Indiana Shelter and Adoption Center and Estelle Marcus Clinic in Munster, IN, along with the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Valparaiso, IN. Humane Indiana helps injured, orphaned, or homeless animals, not just through shelter and adoption, but also through its low-income veterinary clinic, pet food pantry, crisis foster care, homelessness prevention program, and its wildlife rehabilitation and education programs.

To learn more about pet adoption, wildlife care, animal education programs, and more, visit HumaneIndiana.org. For more information on Strack & Van Til’s community involvement, visit StrackandVanTil.com.