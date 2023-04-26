Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s 2023 Gala

The acclaimed Steppenwolf Ensemble and Board of Trustees are pleased to host Steppenwolf 2023 Gala, an unforgettable evening celebrating 47 years of powerful and thought-provoking storytelling. Emceed by ensemble member Gary Cole, this year’s celebration takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:30 pm at The Old Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren St. in Chicago.

The unforgettable evening begins with a unique opportunity to mingle with ensemble members and artists during a festive cocktail reception. The party continues with a gourmet seated dinner and live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Steppenwolf’s artists. Party into the night with dancing to the beats of DJ Rae Chardonnay and an after-hours lounge. Attire is fun, urban chic. Longtime Steppenwolf supporters Bruce Sagan and Bette Cerf Hill will be honored by Eric and Liz Lefkofsky.

Steppenwolf’s annual Gala generates vital funding that provides an artistic home for its ensemble, brings bold and innovative theatrical experiences to the stage and creates educational programs that reach thousands of teens throughout the Chicago region.

Steppenwolf Theatre Co-Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, “As ensemble members, the gala is one of our most treasured nights of the year. It’s the one night when we get to gather as an artistic family alongside our greatest supporters to celebrate the past and dream about our future.”

Gala 2023 Co-Chairs include ensemble members Kathryn Erbe and Namir Smallwood, trustee Susan O. Berghoef and Shmaila Tahir and trustee Asheesh Goel.

Single tickets starting at $1,500 and tables for 2023 Gala are currently available by contacting Steppenwolf’s Special Events Department at (312) 654-5632 or [email protected]

Gary Cole (Emcee) joined Steppenwolf after appearing in the landmark production of Balm in Gilead in 1985. He last appeared in both the London and Sydney productions of August: Osage County and also appeared off-Broadway in Steppenwolf’s production of True West, directed by Gary Sinise. Other Steppenwolf productions include Closer, Sideman, Bang and Tracers. Gary was also a founding member of Remains Theatre Ensemble. Television and film appearances include Veep, The Good Wife, Mercy Street, The West Wing, Office Space, A Simple Plan, One Hour Photo, Talladega Nights, Pineapple Express, Fatal Vision, Midnight Caller, American Gothic and The Brady Bunch Movie. He currently appears on NCIS.