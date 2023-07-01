State Rep. La Shawn Ford to highlight $500,000 state investment at “Stepping in the Park” event Sunday, July 2

Photo caption: State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, will highlight a $500,000 state investment to support nonprofit Walk in My Shoes’ neighborhood programs as well as development of a planned community center during the organization’s annual “Stepping in the Park” event this Sunday, July 2.

A press conference highlighting the funding and the project will take place at 2 p.m. in Garfield Park, near the intersection of W. Madison St. and S. Woodward Dr. on Chicago’s West Side.

“From violence prevention to helping people with substance use disorders and other health issues, Walk in My Shoes is providing critically-needed support for residents on the West Side,” Ford said. “I’m proud to have had the opportunity to secure funding for their community projects, and look forward to the positive, profound impact it will have on the lives of people throughout this area.”

Ford advocated for $500,000 to be included in the state budget to support the efforts of Walk in My Shoes as they move forward on a community center named after Nelson Mandela located in the 4700 block of W. Madison St. in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

Sunday’s “Stepping in the Park” event will feature live music, dance performances and food from local restaurants. The event will also serve as a gathering place for nonprofit agencies dedicated to serving the community, with representatives from various organizations providing valuable resources, information and opportunities for collaboration.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or Walk in My Shoes co-founder Shrone Conaway at [email protected].

Who: State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford; Walk in My Shoes

What: “Stepping in the Park” community event; press conference highlighting state funding in support of new community center

When: Sunday, July 2; 2 p.m.

Where: Garfield Park, near intersection of W. Madison St. and S. Woodward Dr., Chicago