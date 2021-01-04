State Community-Based Testing Site Moved to New Location in Chicago

One of the State operated community-based testing sites in the Chicago area has moved on Saturday, January 2, 2021 to 7938 S. Halsted Street. The last day of testing at Foreman Mills was December 31, 2020.
Community-Based Testing Site
7938 S. Halsted Street
Chicago, Illinois
Testing at all State operated community-based testing sites is open to anyone. People do not need to be exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor’s order, make an appointment, or have insurance to be tested.
A list of State operated community-based testing sites, as well as other testing sites, can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.
|
Location
|
Address
|
Times
|
*Aurora
|
2450 N. Farnsworth Ave.
Aurora
|
8:00am – 4pm
while daily supplies last
|
Chicago
|
7938 South Halsted Street
Chicago
|
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
(not open Tuesdays)
|
*Bloomington
|
1106 Interstate Drive
|
9:00am – 5:00pm
|
Champaign
|
Market Place Shopping Center
Champaign
|
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
|
*East St. Louis
|
St. Clair Square
134 St. Clair Square
Fairview Heights
|
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
|
Harwood Heights
|
6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.
Chicago
|
7:00am – 3:00pm
|
*Peoria
|
Peoria Civic Center
Fulton St. Parking Lot
|
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
|
Rockford
|
1501 Sandy Hallow
Rockford
|
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
|
Arlington Heights
|
Arlington Racetrack
2000 W. Euclid Ave.
Arlington Heights
|
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
|
South Holland
|
South Suburban College
|
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
|
*Waukegan
|
102 W. Water Street
|
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
*Walk-up testing is available at Aurora, Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, and Waukegan.
