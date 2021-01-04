State Community-Based Testing Site Moved to New Location in Chicago

One of the State operated community-based testing sites in the Chicago area has moved on Saturday, January 2, 2021 to 7938 S. Halsted Street. The last day of testing at Foreman Mills was December 31, 2020.

Community-Based Testing Site

7938 S. Halsted Street

Chicago, Illinois

Testing at all State operated community-based testing sites is open to anyone. People do not need to be exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor’s order, make an appointment, or have insurance to be tested.

A list of State operated community-based testing sites, as well as other testing sites, can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Location Address Times *Aurora 2450 N. Farnsworth Ave. Aurora 8:00am – 4pm while daily supplies last Chicago 7938 South Halsted Street Chicago 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last (not open Tuesdays) *Bloomington 1106 Interstate Drive

Bloomington 9:00am – 5:00pm

while daily supplies last Champaign Market Place Shopping Center

2000 N. Neil Street Champaign 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last *East St. Louis St. Clair Square 134 St. Clair Square Fairview Heights 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last Harwood Heights 6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd. Chicago 7:00am – 3:00pm

while daily supplies last *Peoria Peoria Civic Center Fulton St. Parking Lot

Peoria 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last Rockford 1501 Sandy Hallow Rockford 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last Arlington Heights Arlington Racetrack 2000 W. Euclid Ave. Arlington Heights 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last South Holland South Suburban College

15800 State St

South Holland 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last *Waukegan 102 W. Water Street

Waukegan 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last

*Walk-up testing is available at Aurora, Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, and Waukegan.