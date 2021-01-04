State Community-Based Testing Site Moved to New Location in Chicago

0
114
(MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com)

One of the State operated community-based testing sites in the Chicago area has moved on Saturday, January 2, 2021 to 7938 S. Halsted Street. The last day of testing at Foreman Mills was December 31, 2020.

Community-Based Testing Site

7938 S. Halsted Street

Chicago, Illinois

Testing at all State operated community-based testing sites is open to anyone. People do not need to be exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor’s order, make an appointment, or have insurance to be tested.

A list of State operated community-based testing sites, as well as other testing sites, can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Location

Address

Times

*Aurora

2450 N. Farnsworth Ave.

Aurora

8:00am – 4pm

while daily supplies last

Chicago

7938 South Halsted Street

Chicago

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

(not open Tuesdays)

*Bloomington

1106 Interstate Drive
Bloomington

9:00am – 5:00pm
while daily supplies last

Champaign

Market Place Shopping Center
2000 N. Neil Street

Champaign

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*East St. Louis

St. Clair Square

134 St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Harwood Heights

6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.

Chicago

7:00am – 3:00pm
while daily supplies last

*Peoria

Peoria Civic Center

Fulton St. Parking Lot
Peoria

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Rockford

1501 Sandy Hallow

Rockford

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Arlington Heights

Arlington Racetrack

2000 W. Euclid Ave.

Arlington Heights

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

South Holland

South Suburban College
15800 State St
South Holland

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*Waukegan

102 W. Water Street
Waukegan

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*Walk-up testing is available at Aurora, Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, and Waukegan.

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here