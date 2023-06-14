St. Timothy Community Church to give back to the community through Red Cross Blood Drive July 2

Photo caption: Saint Timothy Community Church

St. Timothy Community Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on July 2, 2023 from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1600 West 25th Avenue in Gary, Indiana.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 219-682-4566 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with core values of giving back to the community,” said Rosie Washington, blood drive organizer. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood,” added Washington.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.