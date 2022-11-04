SPLC’s Civil Rights Memorial Center launches new app

Explore the App to learn and engage about how our shared past informs the future

The Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC), a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) launched its interactive app, which provides virtual access to all the museum has to offer from anywhere in the world.

The CRMC opened in 2005 as an interpretive space to honor the lives of 40 people killed during the Civil Rights Movement (1954-1968). After temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic the museum unveiled new exhibits and updates in January 2022, which includes unsung heroes of the current movement for civil rights. Their sacrifices forced a racial reckoning on several fronts, bringing much-needed awareness to social justice issues across the South. The CRMC also displays Alabama’s historical role in the Civil Rights Movement.

The app debuted to supporters and staff at the SPLC’s 50 Forward: Vision for a Just Future event last month. Features include information on current exhibits – including tours of the Memorial itself, the museum’s four exhibit halls, visitor information and tickets, and educational resources.

“The pandemic forced museums to not only close their doors but find creative ways for the public to access their galleries. While not a substitute for an in-person visit to the museum, the previews shared on the CRMC’s new app is a perfect starting point for future and returning visitors,” says Tafeni English, Director of the CRMC. “We invite the public to journey through the civil rights movement via the app and then come visit us in person for a more in-depth experience.”

Click here to download the CRMC app, which is available free from the Apple App or Google Play stores.