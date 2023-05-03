“Spend Smart, Eat Right”: Strategies for seniors tackling smaller SNAP benefits and identity theft

WHAT: Experts in financial services, nutrition, and healthcare will meet with more than 100 area seniors to discuss recent federal changes to SNAP benefits, strategies to shop for healthy and affordable groceries, and ways to stretch their dollars on tighter budgets at the “Spend Smart, Eat Right” program. In addition, seniors will learn how to make healthy financial choices and how to protect their personal information from identity thieves.

The seniors expected to attend also will have an opportunity to receive free health screening tests. Thursday’s program at 78 East Washington, from 11am to 12pm is hosted by the City Treasurer’s Office and the City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services.

WHY: Recent changes in SNAP benefits are forcing more seniors, already struggling to recover from the pandemic, to look for new ways to stretch their budget to pay for groceries, prescriptions, and other necessities. Seniors also will learn how to avoid falling victim to identity theft.

WHO: City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, representatives from The Resurrection Project, Chicago Partnership for Health Promotion, the Internal Revenue Service, City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, Greater Chicago Food Depository, and Rush Hospital will join more than 100 seniors from the Loop and nearby neighborhoods.

WHEN: Thursday, May 4, from 11am to 12 noon.

WHERE: Renaissance Center, 78 East Washington (Chicago Cultural Center)