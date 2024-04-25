South Chicago Dance Theatre presents a night of awe-inspiring performances

South Chicago Dance Theatre will bring its signature dynamic, high-energy, performance style back to the Auditorium stage on Saturday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m., with six company-commissioned world premieres in a program aptly named New Horizons. Touching on themes of emerging from darkness into light and bringing people together, the diverse program features works by six top contemporary choreographers, the celebrated Donald Byrd, Joshua Blake Carter, Monique Haley, Tsai Hsi Huns and Terence Marling, alongside a new title by SCDT Founder and Executive Artistic Director Kia S. Smith.

Born and raised on Chicago’s South Side, Smith–who graduated from King College Prep and received her BFA in Dance from Western Michigan University and an MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee–is one of the fastest rising stars in the dance world today. Her company South Chicago Dance Theatre is performing for the second time on stage at the Auditorium Theatre.

Smith was excited to be presenting at the Auditorium for the second time. “As we prepare to perform at the Auditorium Theatre of Chicago for the second time, I am filled with gratitude. It is one of the most beautiful theaters in the country, and one that I have frequented since I was a child, so it is truly remarkable to be afforded this platform and to step on to that grand stage.

“As a Chicago company and a Chicago native myself, I sincerely appreciate being incorporated within the “Made in Chicago” series. I am thankful for the dancers I have the pleasure of working with, the choreographers I have the pleasure of premiering work alongside, and the organization at-large,” Smith said.

Smith spoke to the themes noted above, upon which the six works are anchored in messages that are important to the community.

“Although we emerged from the restrictions of the pandemic some time ago, when we observe and experience live performance, the resilience of the dance artists and dance community–their persistent ability to create beautiful art is ever-present and awe-inspiring. In fact, our persistence as humans is undeniable and remarkable. The performance honors that truth and conjures up a great deal of hope.”

Smith’s appreciation of this show can’t be understated. In their 7th season, South Chicago Dance Theatre is a flourishing local company that presents a seamless fusion of classical and contemporary dance. “Despite the fact that we remain a young organization, this performance marks a new era for South Chicago Dance Theatre. It will surely be our strongest performance thus far. In fact, even the dancers themselves are stronger than ever. The performance features four Chicago-bred artists, alongside choreographic voices that Chicago audiences have rarely had the opportunity to experience,” Smith added.

The Theatre does outreach through programs that serve 16 institutions within Chicago’s public and neighboring school systems. “We widen the window of creative opportunity for over 2,000 students, awakening a desire to be explorative and providing a nurturing environment that encourages innovation.”

She continued: “By utilizing the creative process as a means of therapeutic social action, students are encouraged to cultivate the tools necessary to express emotion through a creative outlet, while reclaiming dominant cultural narratives as community narratives.”

The South Chicago Dance Theatre has performed locally, nationally and internationally. International tours have included Columbia, South Korea and the Netherlands, while it has performed all throughout the Chicagoland area and for various presenters throughout the Midwest. In August 2024, the Company will make its Jacob’s Pillow debut, Smith said.

The Auditorium Theatre is located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive. For ticket and more information, visit auditoriumtheatre.