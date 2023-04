Children can learn how to save money and be successful in life. Storytelling, arts and crafts, balloons and music. Children will receive a shredded money packet. www.bronzevillechildrensmuseum.com

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Where: Bronzeville Children’s Museum

9301 South Stony Island Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60617

773-721-9301

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $5.00 per Person, Members FREE

Guest Speaker from PNC Bank