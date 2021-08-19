Slow down or this camera in Washington Park will ticket you

The device sits yards away from the pool in the western portion of Washington Park. It has captured on camera nearly 30,000 drivers going over the speed limit.

It’s making millions for the city, but the speed light camera in Washington Park remains a booby trap in the Black neighborhood. An ABC7 Chicago investigation revealed that the speed light camera at 536 E. Morgan Drive in Washington Park issued 22,751 tickets from March to June to drivers 6 to 10 miles over the speed limit, and 5,700 tickets for going 11 or more miles over the speed limit.

Of seven-speed light cameras that produced the highest number of tickets in Chicago, the one in Washington Park had the highest of them all, according to the ABC7 Chicago investigation. A total of 99,732 tickets were given by the seven-speed cameras examined by ABC7 Chicago. The Washington Park camera was one of two South Side speed cameras that were examined. The other one is located at 3200 South Archer Avenue. That camera issued 11,053 tickets within four months, according to the report.