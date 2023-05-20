Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church Women’s Day – May 21

Photo caption: Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church (photo courtesy of Facebook)

The public is invited to hear Dr. Tamala Odom as she delivers insight and highlights of Galatians 5 with the theme “Shopping for Jesus” for Women’s Day at Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Dr. Tamela Odom, who is affectionately called Dr. O, is an experienced instructor, licensed minister, Evangelist/missionary, as well as a leadership and empowerment coach. Odom has used her platform to motivate audiences to acquire the skills needed to achieve their goals. She uses relationship-building techniques and Biblical principles as support to encourage others not to just dream big, but to turn those dreams into reality.

Rev. Dr. Michael G. Sykes is the Interim Pastor at Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church. Rev. Sykes is joined by Presbyterian Women Co-Conveners Elder Barbara J. Baker and Elder Helen Evans in presenting this program to the public in person at Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church, 600 E. 35th Street, Chicago, IL. For more information contact the church at (312) 225-5300.

Virtual participation is available via Zoom: http://us02web.zoom.us or by dialing in at +1-312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 828 5051 9919 and the Passcode: 414589.