Sister Helen Prejean, Author of “Dead Man Walking,” to Speak Friday in Chicago on Death Penalty

Sister Helen Prejean who is known around the world for her passion against the death penalty will be joining the Catholic Lawyers Guild this Friday (April 26) for a dynamic and thought-provoking community event.



Sr. Helen has been instrumental in sparking national dialogue on capital punishment and in shaping the Catholic Church’s vigorous opposition to all executions. She is a tireless advocate against the death penalty and was the nun whose story was depicted in her book entitled “Dead Man Walking,” which was turned into a feature film starring Susan Sarandon (as Sr. Helen) and Sean Penn.



The event consists of a plated lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by Sr. Helen’s presentation with an opportunity for Q&A at the University Club, 76 E. Monroe St., Chicago.

Sr. Helen will speak on “The Journey of The Catholic Church to Recognize the Death Penalty as a Pro Life Issue.” Her organization, based in New Orleans, is Ministry Against The Death Penalty, at https://www.sisterhelen.org/

Registration is required and open to all. Go to www.clgchicago.org/luncheon