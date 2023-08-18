Sims applauds $220,000 in local Back to Business grants

Photo caption: State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr.

With support from State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr., the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity recently announced the latest round of Back to Business grants awarded to businesses in the restaurant industry.

“The Back to Business program and other relief efforts helped thousands of small businesses across Chicago and Illinois bounce back from the pandemic,” said Sims (D-Chicago). “Because Illinois has been responsible in our budgeting, we are able to provide funds for entrepreneurs and businesses that need it most.”

The Back to Business grant program provides recovery grants for small businesses throughout the state, with an emphasis on businesses in the hardest hit industries. Through the Back to Business and Business Interruption Grant programs, DCEO has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic.

Seven restaurants in Sims’ district will receive a combined total of $220,000 through this round of Back to Business grants.

“It has remained a top priority of mine to help all small businesses build back better,” said Sims. “This program serves as a support system for those who’ve struggled in receiving funding assistance in the past.”

For more information about B2B grants visit DCEO’s website