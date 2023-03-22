She Owns It She Biz Conference celebrates Black women during Women’s History Month at UIC Forum

Photo caption: She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black Women Honorees for Friday, March 24, 2023 Conference at the UIC Forum in Chicago, IL.

The second annual She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black women in partnership with the UIC CHANCE program is thrilled to announce the panelists for the upcoming event putting Black women first during Women’s History Month. Taking place on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the UIC Forum (1213 S. Halsted) in Chicago. This one day conference is designed specifically to empower Black women. Black men support it, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Dr. Gena Jones, the author of Legacy Made Simple, is the keynote speaker. Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois, will talk about the efforts to preserve the home of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmette Till, in the West Woodlawn Neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The conference will close out with a reception featuring DJs Leon Rogers and Chris Rob. Singer and songwriter Uneq’ka will perform her song “I AM,” the positive, self-affirming theme song for the conference.

The panelists for the event include some of the most influential Black women in business, education, and top-level executives, creatives, media personalities, and community leaders. They will share their expertise and provide valuable insights into the topics they are discussing from their perspectives.

She Owns It She Biz Panelists:

1.Chiquita WhitemKiwi Boutique

2. Nikkita Randal, Twisted Eggroll

3. Nataki Muhammad, Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream

4. Stephanie Hart, Brown Sugar Bakery

5. Khaliah Tene Young, Interim Director for UIC Chance Program

6. Sheila R. Brown, Vice President, Equity & Inclusion at AICP

7. Darlena Burnett, Co-CEO Hannibal Development Partners

8. Cheryl Jackson, CEO of My Own Doctor

9. Tasha Chedda, Realtor

10. Candice Payne, Real Estate Investor

11. Cherie Chiles Buchanan, Executive Producer/Entrepreneur

12. Dionne Nicole Smith, Director of Development for the Guest House

13. Nubia Henderson, Parent Coach

14. Tasha Young, Therapist

15. Dr. Kiarra Nicole, Medical Personality

16. Natasha Tarpley, Children’s Author

17. Teefa, Artist, Visual Producer

18. Dana Todd Pope, Artist

19. Pam Beckmon, Executive Director BBF & Joy Management

20. Charise Williams, Political & Business Consultant

21. Englewood Barbie, Influencer & Activist

22. Sista Afrika Porter, Community Leader

23. Autumn Harmon, Express Yourself Studio

24. Danielle Sanders, Chicago News Weekly Editor

25. Kathy Chaney, Editor, Writer, Producer

26. Akemi Harrison, Asst. News Director for NBC Chicago

27. Atavia Reporter, Block Club Chicago

28.Micae Brown, US Bank

Moderators:

· Akisha Lockhart, Influencer, Journalist

· Bryesha Adams, News Personality FOX 32

· Nieka Nichelle, Media Personality

· Cheryl Mainor, Chicago News Weekly, Publisher

· Joycie Jay, Media Personality

· Tameria Fair, Co-Host of the Brunch Bunch

· Walidah Tureaud, Manager of Community Relations

“We want to celebrate everything that we are as Black Women and share it with the world,” said Christi Love, With an Eye PR and conference creator. “It is our hope that everyone who attends will be empowered and build new friendships but look forward to coming together every year. “

The She Owns It She Biz Conference is designed to help Black women overcome the unique challenges they often face at work, in the community, and in the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other like-minded women, learn from experts and gain practical advice and resources to help them grow.

Workshops:

· She’s Got Goals – Dr. Jacqueline Hester, Ph. D

· She Meditates – Mecca Perry, Mecca Elevated

· She Speaks – Simeon Henderson, Author & Life Coach

· She Heals – Syreeta Talbert, Grief & Trauma Life Coach

· She Makes Money – Kimberly Thompson, KimCo International

She’s Honored:

· CreatHer – Larvetta Loftin, The L3 Agency

· LegaShe – Dr. Carol Adams & Janette Foreman

· HerStory – Dorothy Lavelle & Hermene Hartman, Chicago Crusader and N’Digo

· TrailblazHer – Melissa Conyears-Ervin, City Treasurer for the City of Chicago

· InspirHer – Lagena “La La” Cain, Poised Beauty Life

· Shero – Miracle Boyd, Activist

She Meets Experts:

Attendees have the opportunity to sit down one-on-one for 5 minutes with various experts to gain advice on business, career, personal, and overall life. Conference attendees can schedule their time throughout the conference for spaces available.

· Nyatu Marvel – Dating/Relationship Consultant

· Keisha Rucker – Restaurant Consultant

· Quiara Johnson – Accountant

· Que Johnson – 529 Management

· Peggy Riggins – Health & Wellness Coach

· Robiar Smith – R.B. Pest Solutions

· Nikki Harvey – Congressman Davis

· Xavier Vance and Troy Vivrett – Executive Chef and Entrepreneur

· Serita Love, Global Brand Strategist

· Jamaal Buchanan, Attorney

· Adreannia Robinson, Unbeatable Eatables

· DeAnna McLeary Sherman and Na’Tae Thompson, True Star Foundation

The She Owns It She Biz Conference is sponsored by Wintrust Bank as the I Support Black Women Sponsor. rollingout.com and Chicago News Weekly are the conference’s media sponsors. US Bank joins as the I Lift Black Women Up sponsor. Unbeatable Eatable is the hospitality sponsor for the conference. For more information about the conference, including registration details for in-person or virtual, the full schedule of events, and a complete list of sponsors and supporters.

Visit sheownsitshebiz.com. With an EYE PR: With an Eye PR is a Black woman-owned national public relations agency focusing on providing clients the services required to catapult their brands to the highest level. The agency’s professional and credible approach to business serves numerous clients in numerous sectors, including entertainment, professional athletes, communities, artists, and business owners.